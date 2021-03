English summary

With the Sun beating down relentlessly, as the summer peaks, temperatures in several places across the State have already crossed the dreaded 40 degree Celsius mark. While the capital city saw the mercury scorching past 39 degree Celsius on Sunday, the situation across the State is already turning hot, with districts like Adilabad, Mancherial and Kumaram Bheem Asifabad recording nearly 42 degrees, while Peddapalli, Jagitial and Nizamabad have recorded 41 degree Celsius.