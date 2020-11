నగరమంతా ఉచిత వైఫై , రూ. 1900 కోట్లతో మిషన్ భగీరథ పైప్ లైన్ ... టీఆర్ఎస్ గ్రేటర్ ఎన్నికల మేనిఫెస్టో

English summary

The ruling TRS party has released its election manifesto in the wake of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections. The TRS party, which has been urging the tribe to hoist the pink flag in Greater Hyderabad this time too, is going for votes to the people of Greater Hyderabad through its election manifesto. The TRS party, which released a 16-page manifesto on Wednesday in this regard, said it would provide free wifi and Mission mission bhagiratha with 1900crore rupees .