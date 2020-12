బీజేపీలో చేరిన విజయశాంతి .. మళ్ళీ 20 ఏళ్ళ తర్వాత సొంత గూటికి . కేసీఆర్ , కాంగ్రెస్ లపై ఫైర్

English summary

Vijayashanti joined in the presence of BJP national general secretary Arun Singh. BJP national leaders, state presidents Bandi Sanjay and Laxman cordially invited Vijayashanti to join the party. As the BJP strives to grow into a strong political force in the state of Telangana, Vijayashanti's return to his home party will bring joy to the party ranks. Former Maharashtra Governor Vidyasagar Rao welcomed senior politician Vijayashanti back to the BJP. After joining the BJP, Vijayashanti fires on KCR .