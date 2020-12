17వ రోజుకు అన్నదాతల నిరసన.. నల్ల చట్టాల రద్దుకు ఢిల్లీ ఘెరావ్ .. నేడు ఢిల్లీ - జైపూర్ రహదారి నిర్బంధం

English summary

Farmers' protest is set to intensify today as they plan to block Delhi-Jaipur highway, a day after one of the 32 protesting unions moved the Supreme Court against the centre's contentious agricultural laws. The farmers' leaders have dismissed claims that "ultra-left" and "pro-Left Wing Extremist" elements have hijacked their agitation, the biggest in the last few years. Thousands of cops are on duty at entry points to the national capital to block the movement of the protesters