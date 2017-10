మంచు శిఖరాల్లో జవాన్లకు వెచ్చటి క్యాంపులు!

National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

All jawans and officers of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) will be trained in basic Mandarin and a proposal for 50 more posts for the force along the border with China, temperature controlled at 20 degrees all year round in high-altitude is being considered by the government, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said today. He was speaking during the 56th Raising Day celebrations of the paramilitary force in Greater Noida.