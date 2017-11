శుభవార్త: 200 వస్తువులపై పన్ను భారం తగ్గించే చాన్స్

National

Narsimha

English summary

From handmade furniture to shampoo to sanitary ware to plywood, the prices of over 200 items may get cheaper. The all-powerful GST Council is meeting today in Guwahati and there are expectations the panel, headed by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, could approve tax cuts on many common-use goods for the benefit of consumers and businesses. At today's meeting, a decision could also be taken on lowering of tax rates food served in restaurants. The GST Council is also expected to offer more relief to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in terms of compliance burden.