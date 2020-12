2020 గొప్ప మానవతావాది ..వలస కార్మికులకు దేవుడు.. రీల్ లైఫ్ విలన్ రియల్ లైఫ్ హీరో సోను సూద్

English summary

Actor, humanitarian, hero – these three words perfectly describe the reel-life villain, Sonu Sood. Since the onset of the novel coronavirus, the Bollywood actor turned a real-life hero and was on his toes to help those most affected by the pandemic. When migrant workers started returning to their hometowns – many of them covering thousands of kilometres on foot, the actor came forward to make things easier for them. From providing meals to providing jobs via Pravaasi Rojgar, and also transportation the actor has become the god for migrants.