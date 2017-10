ఢిల్లీలో కలకలం సృష్టిస్తున్న వరుస హత్యలు! మూడు రోజుల్లో ఐదుగురు, పోలీసులపైనా ఆరోపణలు

National

Ramesh Babu

Delhi India’s capital is facing more crimes, Delhi is India’s biggest megacity, It will not be wrong if we quest to claim the title as the country’s capital as a crime capital. The city is looked up as the most unsafe place for people especially women. Delhi for sure holds a very significant position in the political map of India and this is one of the major reasons why Delhi holds the more number of crimes. Crimes in Delhi are no more limited to scattered incidents caused by outsiders; instead, it is more about the city’s deteriorating moral values and loose laws. 2017 is about to end and Delhi holds the highest number of criminal records. Delhi the last three days witnessed five murders in different parts.