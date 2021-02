పతంజలి కరోనిల్ కరోనా సహాయక మెడిసిన్ గా ప్రకటించిన యోగా గురు రాందేవ్ బాబా

English summary

Patanjali Ayurveda Friday announced that its Coronil tablet has been upgraded as “supportive” treatment for Covid-19 by the Narendra Modi government.Yoga guru Ramdev also announced the receipt of the certification of pharmaceutical products (CoPP) from the World Health Organization (WHO) permitting the export of the company’s medicine — Divya Coronil Tablet and Divya Swasari Vati — to 158 countries.