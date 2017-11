కేజ్రీ పార్టీకి షాక్: రూ.30.67కోట్లకు ఐటీ నోటీసులు

National

Garrapalli Rajashekhar

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Still in a mood of celebration marking five years of foundation, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has faced tax heat with the Income Tax (I-T) department serving a Rs 30.67 crore notice to the party. The tax notice has asked AAP why Rs 30.67 crore should not be recovered from the party. It has been asked to furnish a reply by December 7.