After partnering with Karbonn to launch A40 Indian 4G smartphone, Bharti Airtel is reportedly preparing to join hands with Lava to announce another 4G VoLTE device. There is no information on what will Lava or Airtel call the device, but then, all that is known is that the 4G smartphone will be launching very soon.