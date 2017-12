National

I don’t think she wants or needs my charity. She is a successful entrepreneur. I am offering to invest in her expansion... https://t.co/1BSVcgHAtg

A terrific story of entrepreneurship to end the week with.At Mahindra,we call this a Rise story. Am so delighted the Bolero played a small role. Can someone reach her & tell her I will personally invest in her expansion by supplying a Bolero for the second outlet she’s planning? https://t.co/1J4fcLxdUg

Noted industrialist and Chairman of diversified business conglomerate Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra today said he was interested to invest in the mobile truck food business run by a woman entrepreneur in Mangaluru. Responding to a news report about how 34-year-old Shilpa was running a successful food truck on a Mahindra Bolero pick-up truck in Mangaluru, Mahindra said, he will personally invest for her expansion plans.According to the report, Shilpa is planning to start her second outlet to help her brother.