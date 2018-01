National

Ramesh Babu



The Opposition’s unity will be put to the test when the Narendra Modi government presses for passage of the triple talaq Bill in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017, makes triple talaq – the practice by which Muslim men divorce their wives simply by saying talaq three times in a sitting – a criminal offence punishable with up to three years in jail.This follows the Supreme Court’s decision in August to strike down the practice as unconstitutional. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party was among the petitioners that had moved the top court against triple talaq.