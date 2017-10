National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

India will witness the development of 44 new corridors, apart from the existing six, under the ambitious Rs 7-lakh crore umbrella highway programme. The corridors are likely to be rolled out by December 2018. Apart from 44 new corridors, 65 inter-corridor and feeder roads and besides 115 feeder roads are coming up. "We will roll out most of the Rs 7 lakh crore projects announced by the government yesterday, before December 2018. The programme is the biggest infrastructure programme, including Bharatmala, that will see India having 50 corridors including the existing six," said Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday.