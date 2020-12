ముంబైలోని ధారావికి బిగ్ రిలీఫ్ ... ఆసియాలోనే అతిపెద్ద మురికివాడలో తొలిసారిగా జీరో కొత్త కేసులు

English summary

From being one of the world’s riskiest Covid-19 hotspots to zero cases, Mumbai’s Dharavi is headed towards winning the battle against the pandemic. For the first time since April 1, when the area reported its first case, Dharavi registered zero new cases of Covid-19 on Friday. The area’s active caseload has come down to a mere 12. In total 3788 cases have been reported in Dharavi so far and 3464 people have been discharged.