బీహార్ ఎన్నికలు .. ముంగేర్ కాల్పులు హిందుత్వంపై దాడి ... శివసేన ఎంపీ సంజయ్ రౌత్ ఫైర్

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday said that the Munger firing incident is an attack on Hindutva and asked why the Governor in Bihar is not raising questions about it. Speaking to the media, Mr Raut said, "During the procession of immersion of Goddess Durga idol, violence erupted in Munger. After that, the police opened fire in which one person died and many others were injured. It is an attack on Hindutva."