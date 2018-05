స్నేహితులపై దాడి: యువతుల దుస్తులు చించి, అసభ్యంగా తాకి, ఇద్దరు అరెస్ట్

National

oi-Narsimha

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Weeks after a video clip of a young girl’s molestation by seven young men in Jehanabad shocked the country, two video clip purportedly showing molestation of a young woman in presence of several men has gone viral.In the two horrific videos from Wazirganj, the youth can be seen molesting and dragging to strip the girl while abusing her in derogatory language even as she cries and begs to be left alone.