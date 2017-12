షాకింగ్: బిట్ కాయిన్ ఎక్స్ఛేంజ్ చీఫ్ కిడ్నాప్

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Pavel Lerner, 40, the chief executive of a UK-based Bitcoin exchange called EXMO has reportedly been kidnapped in Ukraine. He was abducted while leaving his office in Kiev's Obolon district. According to the local media reports, Lerner was kidnapped in a Black Mercedes-Benz by a group of men sporting balaclavas. As per Lerner’s LinkedIn profile, he graduated Kursk State University in Russia in 2012. He is a prominent Russian blockchain expert and the news of his kidnapping has stunned many in the international cryptocurrency community.