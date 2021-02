English summary

After Rihanna's tweet over on going farmers protest there is clear division among the netizens on twitters.Some right wing and bjp netizens alleged that Rihanna was being paid to post against the Indian government and they traced their assertion to alleged links between Rihanna and Canadian lawmaker Jagmeet Singh.Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri tweeted, "Rihanna is an ardent follower of Jagmeet Singh of Canada."