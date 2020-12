బీజేపీ నేత అమిత్ మాలవీయ ట్వీట్ .. ఫేక్ న్యూస్ అని ఫ్లాగ్ చేసిన ట్విట్టర్ ..భారత్ లో తొలిసారి అంటున్న ప్రతిపక్షాలు

English summary

A tweet by BJP's social media chief Amit Malviya has been flagged as "manipulated media" by Twitter. Many pointed out in tweets that this is the first instance of the social media site calling out "fake news" in India. Amit Malviya had on November 28 posted a fact-check tweet on the image of an elderly farmer during a lathi-charge by policemen in Haryana during the protests that started last week.