333 .. బీజేపీ నెక్ట్స్ టార్గెట్ : దక్షిణాదిలో పాగా కోసం ప్రణాళిక

333. That’s the target for the Bharatiya Janata Party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, according to the party’s national secretary in charge of Andhra Pradesh and Tripura, Sunil Deodhar. The party won 282 seats in 2014 and 303 in 2019. But it wants even more. “Our core mandala is from West Bengal to Tamil Nadu and to make inroads for 2024, however points out that Mission 333 can be possible only if BJP overcomes the perception of being a party of and for “Hindi” speakers. He adds that he has started to learn Telugu, and that he mastered Bengali after being asked to help oversee the party’s march in the East and the North East.