English summary

A BJP youth leader was arrested Friday evening in Bengal's Kolkata for allegedly carrying 100 gm cocaine. In dramatic developments, Pamela Goswami, General Secretary of Bengal BJP Yuva Morcha, was arrested for possession of cocaine worth a few lakhs found in her purse and under the seat of the car she was in. Her friend and colleague in the Yuva Morcha - Prabir Kumar Dey - who was in the car was also arrested.