బాలీవుడ్ డ్రగ్స్ కేసు .. ముంబై ఫేమస్ ముచ్చద్ పాన్ వాలాకు లింక్ , రామ్ కుమార్ తివారీ అరెస్ట్

English summary

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Ramkumar Tiwari, one of the owners of Muchhad Paanwala shop, on Tuesday morning after drugs were allegedly found in the warehouse of the shop owner. Ramkumar Tiwari is one of the four sons of Shyamcharan Tiwari who started the famous Muchhad Paanwala shop at Kemps Corner in south Mumbai in the late 1970s.