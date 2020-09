కంగనా టార్గెట్ గా .. జయా బచ్చన్ వ్యాఖ్యలకు అండగా .. శివసేన నేత సంజయ్ రౌత్ వ్యాఖ్యలు

English summary

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut recently supported Jayabachchan over her strong counter in the Rajya Sabha. He said it would not make sense to say that everyone in Bollywood has a link with drugs. Sanjay Raut said that Rajya Sabha member Jayabachchan had also said the same thing and she asked government to stand by Bollywood now. Sanjay Raut questioned what was there to criticize on the remarks she made. In the wake of Kangana Ranaut's comments, Sanjay Raut sided with Jaya Bachchan.