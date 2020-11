సీబీఐ 'పాన్ షాప్' లా మారింది ..బీజేపీ ప్రభుత్వ హయాంలోనే ఇలా .. మహారాష్ట్ర మంత్రి సంచలనం

English summary

While welcoming the Supreme Court's ruling that the state government's nod is mandatory for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe in its jurisdiction, Maharashtra Minister Aslam Sheikh has said that the CBI has become like a 'pan shop' under the BJP government at the Centre."Under the BJP government, the CBI has become like a 'paan patti ki dukaan' ('pan shop'). It goes anywhere and books anyone, particularly in non-BJP ruled states. It took action against chief ministers and ministers. We welcome the court's ruling," Sheikh told .