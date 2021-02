హైదరాబాద్ చుట్టూ 'RRR'కు కేంద్రం గ్రీన్ సిగ్నల్... తెలంగాణ అభివృద్దికి గేమ్ ఛేంజర్....

Called On @MORTHIndia Shri @nitin_gadkari in Delhi Today & Requested For The Southern Part Of The Hyderabad Regional Ring Road, i.e, Choutuppal (On - NH 65) - Shadnagar - Sangareddy Section, To Be Notified As National Highway At The Earliest. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/a8QBmRYWKW

English summary

RRR ... The 338-km-long Regional Ring Road around Hyderabad ... which is financially burdensome was set aside by the Union Road Transport Department last month. With this, many people gave up hope on this. But the center finally gave the green signal. Union Assistant Home Minister Kishan Reddy on Monday (February 22) said that the Center has agreed in principle to the Hyderabad Regional Ring Road.