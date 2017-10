తాళి కట్టిన వాడిని కాదని ప్రియుడిని నమ్మినందుకు... ఏం జరిగిందంటే..

National

Jayaprada(22) of Villupuram District of Tamil Nadu doing 'dharna' in front of her lover's house situated at Vulundurupet Nagar of the same district. Three month's back.. forcebly she got married to Satish(30) by her parents. Later she came to her parents house from their she ran away with her lover Rajvelu. They went to Tirumala and got married again. The couple spent some days. Her father Rajaram given police complaint. Police are in a search for them. After knowking this, Rajvelu bring Jayaprada to her parents house and he jumped out. According to the police sources, she wanted her lover Manoj to live with her. The police were trying to get in touch with RajVelu's family.