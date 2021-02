Wrote to hon'ble union minister of health @drharshvardhan ji addressing the concern of Chhattisgarh govt regarding the supply of COVAXIN to the state. The primary concerns of the state are : ▪️The inhibitions regrading the incomplete 3rd phase trials of COVAXIN (1/2) pic.twitter.com/xLNj43hwRR

English summary

As Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo expressed doubts over the safety of Covaxin over the Bharat Biotech vaccine not completing Phase 3 trials yet, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan slammed the Congress leader saying it is not befitting of a state minister to cast doubts and serve vested interests.