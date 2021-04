English summary

the Maoist commander who is believed to have led the ambush in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur Sunday, has allegedly been involved in 27 attacks since 2004,It is in the pursuit of specific inputs about Hidma’s presence in the Silger and Bodaguda area that around 2,000 security personnel — from the Special Task Force (STF), District Reserve Guard (DRG), District Force of Chhattisgarh Police, the CRPF and its elite CoBRA unit — launched a joint operation on 2 April.