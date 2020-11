దేశంలో 90 లక్షలు దాటిన కరోనా కేసులు.. ప్రపంచంలోనూ 56.8 మిలియన్ల కేసులు

English summary

India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 90-lakh mark with 45,882 confirmed cases on Friday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The country's Covid-19 tally has risen to 90,04,365 including 84,28,410 recoveries and 4,43,794 active cases. With 584 new deaths, the cumulative count mounted to 1,32,162.