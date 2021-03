కరోనా మరణ మృదంగం .. తాజాగా 354 మంది మృతులు, కేసుల్లో టాప్ 10 నగరాలివే

English summary

India's coronavirus disease tally went up to 12,149,335 on Wednesday after 53,480 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, the data from Union health ministry showed.The number of active cases went up by 11,846, and currently stand at 5,52,566, the ministry's data showed.The disease also killed 354 people, which pushed the death toll to 1,62,468. The number of patients who have been discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours is reported to be 41,280.