Sabarimala : శబరిమలలో కరోనా ఆంక్షల ఎఫెక్ట్ ..మొదటివారం దర్శించుకున్న భక్తుల సంఖ్య ఇదే !!

English summary

According to local media in Kerala, only 9,000 devotees went to Sabarimala in the first week for the worship of Mandalam-Makaravilakku. While the number of devotees who came in the first week of last year was around 300,000, this year only nine thousand are went to Sabarimala.About 40 per cent of the travelers who book darshan slots online have not taken the Sabarimala yatra.