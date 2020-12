కోవిన్ 20 యాప్ .. వ్యాక్సిన్ డ్రైవ్ కోసం అభివృద్ధి చేస్తున్న కేంద్రం.. యాప్ ఫీచర్స్ ఇలా !!

English summary

When the corona epidemic became a health problem for Indians earlier this year, the government brought in the arogya Setu mobile app to track cases.Given the good results, India is currently focusing on developing a mobile app for corona vaccine distribution as well. The government is bringing this mobile app to run the Kovid-19 vaccine program under the name Covin-20.The government considers it a digital platform that makes the vaccine drive easy. This app is currently under development.