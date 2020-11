జమ్మూలో డీడీసీ ఎన్నికల టెన్షన్ .. శ్రీనగర్ దగ్గర టెర్రరిస్టుల దాడిలో ఇద్దరు ఆర్మీ జవాన్లు మృతి

English summary

With barely 48 hours remaining for the DDC polls in Jammu and Kashmir, two Indian Army soldiers were killed in an attack in broad daylight just outside the union territory capital.Two army soldiers of Kilo Force were killed in the terrorist attack in the HMT area located on the outskirts of Srinagar city.According to sources, the militants ambushed the patrolling party and fired at them indiscriminately critically injuring the two soldiers who later succumbed.