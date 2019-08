చిదంబరానికి మరోసాకి చుక్కెదురు.. 4 రోజుల సీబీఐ కస్టడీ మాజీ కేంద్ర మంత్రి

English summary

The Delhi court has sent P Chidambaram to four-day additional CBI custody. He will be produced before the court on August 30. SG Tushar Mehta alleges P Chidambaram "wasting time" during interrogation-- Whenever officials ask him questions about rules of FIPB clearances, Chidambaram responds he will have to look at that rule. And then he reads it for an hour. Kapil Sibal objects to CBI's request for further remand, dismisses their claim of new evidence emerging. Requesting additional remand, Tushar Mehta said that ED has found new evidence which needs to be interrogated. To which Sibal objected and said that the defence was not aware of it.