హత్రాస్ : యూపీ సర్కార్ తీరుపై జర్నలిస్ట్ యూనియన్ దిగ్భ్రాంతి... ఎందుకు అనుమతించట్లేదు?

English summary

The Delhi Union of Journalists expresses it shock at the blockage of all reportage from Hathras. The rape victim’s family’s phones have been seized and no one is being allowed to go to the village to meet them. Camera crews and reporters are standing on the road to the village but police has blocked their entry. TMC MPs Derek O’ Brien and Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and other leaders have been roughed up by police when they tried to enter the village.