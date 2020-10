English summary

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday trained guns on the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, saying people have been waiting for results of the agency’s inquiry into the case.“Did #SushantSinghRajput die by suicide or was he murdered? Mumbai Police was investigating very well when suddenly case was handed over to CBI. They should tell us the result at the earliest,” he was quoted