చిచ్చురేపుతున్న సోనియా అల్లుడి వ్యవహారం! ఆ ఆయుధ వ్యాపారితో సంబంధాలు నిజమేనా?

National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

he BJP on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Congress party and accused it of shielding the first family’s son-in-law, a day after Times Now’s investigation revealed a link between Robert Vadra and absconding arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari. "Why is the senior leadership of the Congress silent on the Vadra matter," Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman asked at a press conference. "Is the Congress leadership, by being silent, implying they knew of it?" Sitharaman asked. On Monday, Times Now accessed documents - a mail trail - that revealed that Sanjay Bhandari bought tickets for the tainted businessman at a time when the arms dealer was being investigated for his role in swinging a jet trainer deal for Swiss company Pilatus.