వైకల్యాన్ని అధిగమించి రెండు గ్రామాల మహిళా సర్పంచ్ గా .. కవితా భొంద్వే ప్రస్థానం

Maharashtra: A 34-year-old specially-abled woman is serving the society as Sarpanch of 2 villages in Dindori Taluka, Nashik district. Currently in her 2nd term, Kavita Bhondwe made changes in Gram Panchayats' affairs & stood up against illegal practices in Dahegaon & Waglud. pic.twitter.com/OlwZD6kGWU

English summary

A female sarpanch proves that disability is not a barrier. She proved herself to be the only one who looked at her and made fun of her. Kavita Bhondwe from Nashik district is a direct example where the will there is the way . Thirty-four-year-old Kavita Bhondwe, who is a talented person despite many physical and social barriers, serves as the Panchayat Sarpanch for two villages .