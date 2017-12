కొండ నాలిక్కి మందేస్తే..కార్పొరేట్ల కోసమేనా?: వైద్య కోర్సులన్నీ ఒక్కటే వారధిగా ‘బ్రిడ్జి’

National

Swetha

English summary

New Delhi: Doctors pursuing Indian systems of medicine, including ayurveda, and homeopathy may be allowed to practice allopathy after clearing a bridge course, according to a bill introduced in the Lok Sabha. The National Medical Commission Bill, 2017, which seeks to replace the existing apex medical education regulator, the Medical Council of India (MCI), with a new body, was moved by the government in the House.