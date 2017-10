ఘోరం: కూతురికి లైంగిక వేధింపులు.. కేసు పెడితే.. తండ్రినే తగలబెట్టేశారు!

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

In a gut-wrenching incident, a father was burnt alive for trying to protect his daughter from being sexually harassed by the accused and his five friends, in Madhya Pradesh. The incident took place on Sunday in MP's Damoh where Narmada Sahu (45) was burnt alive. The police say that Narmada Sahu's daughter was repeatedly harassed and groped by neighbour Sachin Sahu. On August 15, Narmada went to the police station and filed a complaint regarding the same. This led to daily threats and even more harassment for his family. For months the main accused, Sachin, and his friends Ramkumar and Rajkumar kept trying to get Narmada to withdraw his complaint, but he refused to budge.