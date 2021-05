RLD చీఫ్ అజిత్ సింగ్ ఇక లేరు -కరోనా కాటుకు మరో ప్రముఖ నేత బలి -ప్రధాని మోదీ, కీలక నేతల సంతాపం

#KTR Should Pray For Hindus In Bhainsa And Not The Gas Cylinder - Raja Singh ​| Oneindia Telug

English summary

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief and former Union minister Ajit Singh passed away of Covid-19 on Thursday at age 82. He was admitted to a hospital in Gurugram after he tested positive for coronavirus on April 20. Singh's condition worsened Tuesday night due to a lung infection. President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Modi condoles the passing away of Rashtriya Lok Dal President Chaudhary Ajit Singh.