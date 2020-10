బాలికపై ఏడుగురు గ్యాంగ్ రేప్ .. బాలిక ఆత్మహత్య .. తండ్రి ఆత్మహత్యాయత్నంతో వెలుగులోకి

English summary

A girl was returning home from a wedding party when she was abducted by seven men in a nearby forest and sexually assaulted in Chhattisgarh. The girl was detained overnight and the accused were released in the early hours of the morning. The victim, who came home after that, could not bear the humiliation and committed suicide. The incident, which took place in a village in Kondagaon district last July, came to light recently.