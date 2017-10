జీఎస్టీ కౌన్సిల్ కీలక నిర్ణయాలు, సామాన్యులు, వ్యాపారులు, ఎగుమతిదారులకు ఊరట

National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

The Goods and Services Tax Council met on Friday to discuss providing relief to exporters and traders hit by the tax reform.Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said on Wednesday the government was committed to removing the glitches and bottlenecks of the GST regime. GST rate on some stationery items, diesel engine parts reduced to 18% from 28%, says finance minister. GST on unbranded ayurvedic medicines to reduced from 12% to 5%. GST rates of 26 items were reviewed by the GST Council says Arun Jaitley. Tax on food items like sliced dry mangoes, khakra and chapati have been brought down from 12% to 5%.