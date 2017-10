గుజరాత్ తీర్పు: ప్రధాని మోదీకి జీవన్మరణ సమస్య.. పట్టుకోసం యువనేత రాహుల్

National

New Delhi/Ahmedabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has tweaked its poll strategy for the upcoming assembly elections in Gujarat to allow its star campaigner Prime Minister Narendra Modi to do more roadshows. “The election campaign will revolve around Prime Minister Narendra Modi because he is the one who gets the votes for the party. Since the PM doesn’t have the time to get involved in door-to-door campaigns and there can also be security concerns, there is a view to hold roadshows so that people get to see and meet the PM. It is the closest PM can go to the public,” said a senior BJP leader from Gujarat.