అద్భుతమే: కదులుతున్న రైలు కింద పడిన బాలుడు సురక్షితం, లోకోపైలట్లే ప్రాణదాతలు

English summary

By the time loco pilot Deewan Singh and his assistant Atul Anand could spot a two-year-old in the middle of the tracks their goods train was already running. They hurried to apply emergency brakes and the train screeched to a halt but only after it had passed over the boy.