ముంబైని ముంచెత్తుతున్న వర్షాలు ... రైళ్ళ రాకపోకలకు తీవ్ర అంతరాయం

English summary

Mumbaikars may be in for another harrowing days as India Meteorological Department has predicted that Mumbai rains will have their effect as well.At least 100 mm of rainfall was recorded between 4 and 5 am today, with more than 360 mm recorded overnight, leading to cancellation of some trains in the Mumbai-Valsad-Surat section. Local trains in Mumbai are running late after waterlogging on railway tracks due to heavy overnight rain in the city. Several short and long-distance trains have also been delayed or cancelled. According to private weather forecaster Skymet, levels of rainfall are likely to increase from the night of July 3, following a weather system forming in the Bay of Bengal that is moving towards the western coast of the country.