నేను వారిని తరముకుంటూ వెళ్తున్నా..అభినందన్: 86 సెకెన్లలో నియంత్రణ రేఖ దాటిన వింగ్ కమాండర్

English summary

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was at a height of 15,000 feet in his MiG-21 jet when he spotted a Pakistan Air Force F-16 at 8,000 feet, near Nowshera, close to the Line of Control (LoC), on Wednesday morning. “I am going after him,” the Wing Commander said over the secure radio to his mates flying in the patrol. With this started an 86-second intense chase in the sky — called dogfight or close combat in military parlance — at a speed of 1 km in 4 seconds, roughly 900 km per hour. The two pilots were literally eye to eye and trying to get a “lock” for the missile to home in. An air-to-air missile called “R-73” was fired from the MiG.