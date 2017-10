ఇదీ భారత వైమానిక దళం సత్తా! ఆగ్రా ఎక్స్ ప్రెస్ హైవేపై యుద్ధవిమానాల విన్యాసాలు!

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

The Indian Air Force started the aircraft touchdown exercise on the Agra Expressway near Bangarmau in Unnao district about 65 km from Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow on Tuesday. The exercise is being conducted to test the capability of the IAF to land its fighter jets on highways in the event of an emergency or in a war-like situation. This is the first time a transport aircraft - a Super Hercules, which can carry 200 commandos - is landing on an expressway. Inducted into the air force in 2010, each plane costs nearly Rs 900 crore. Three Jaguar deep penetration strike aircraft will be the first to land, followed up by six Mirage 2000 aircrafts flying in two formations and then, two more formations of three aircraft each of Sukhoi-30MKI.