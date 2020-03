భారతదేశము నా మాతృభూమి కాదు: వారందరూ నా సహోదరులు కాదు..: కొత్త తరహా ప్రతిజ్ఙ

English summary

The Kerala police have registered a case after a poster stating "India is not my country", was pasted on the walls of the Government Brennen college, Thalassery and the Government ITI college in Malampuzha, Palakkad. The poster was put up in the name of Students' Federation of India (SFI). The full text of the poster reads,"This India is not my country. These horrible people are not my brothers and sisters. I do not love a country like this. In its present situation, I do not take any pride. I feel ashamed to live with these terrorists in the present situation in India."